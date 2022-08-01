Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 2, 2022

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot. | Photo Credit: LUKE WALKER

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal was a huge blow but the Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games still has multiple medal contenders who will vie for the top honours when the blue-riband track and field events begin in Birmingham on August 2, 2022

Here is the Indian schedule on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (August 2, 2022)

Weightlifting:

Men: Vikas Thakur (96kg); Ragala Venkat Rahul (96kg):

Women: Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (87kg)

Hockey:

India vs England women group match

Boxing:

Rohit Tokas (67kg) men’s preliminary round of 16

Athletics:

Men: Long Jump qualifying round, 100m round, discus throw qualifying, 400m hurdles round, high jump qualifying round, T-45-47 100m round, 110m hurdles round, 10000m final, T45-47 100m final

Women: Heptathlon 100m hurdles, T37-38 100m round, shot put qualifying round, heptathlon high jump, 800m round, 100m round, pole vault final, women heptathlon shot put, T37-38 100m final, discus throw final, heptathlon 200m, T33-34 100m final

Lawn bowls

Women fours finals: India vs South Africa

Swimming

Men: 200m backstroke heat 2-Srihari Nataraj; 1500m freestyle heat: Advait Page, 1500m freestyle heat 2-Kushagra Rawat

Gymnastics:

Men: Vault final: Satyajit Mondal; parallel bars final - Sait Tamboli


