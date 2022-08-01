Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 2, 2022

August 01, 2022 20:31 IST

Track and field events will begin in Birmingham on August 2, 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal was a huge blow but the Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games still has multiple medal contenders who will vie for the top honours when the blue-riband track and field events begin in Birmingham on August 2, 2022 Here is the Indian schedule on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (August 2, 2022) Weightlifting: Men: Vikas Thakur (96kg); Ragala Venkat Rahul (96kg): Women: Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (87kg) Hockey: India vs England women group match Boxing: Rohit Tokas (67kg) men’s preliminary round of 16 Athletics: Men: Long Jump qualifying round, 100m round, discus throw qualifying, 400m hurdles round, high jump qualifying round, T-45-47 100m round, 110m hurdles round, 10000m final, T45-47 100m final Women: Heptathlon 100m hurdles, T37-38 100m round, shot put qualifying round, heptathlon high jump, 800m round, 100m round, pole vault final, women heptathlon shot put, T37-38 100m final, discus throw final, heptathlon 200m, T33-34 100m final Lawn bowls Women fours finals: India vs South Africa Swimming Men: 200m backstroke heat 2-Srihari Nataraj; 1500m freestyle heat: Advait Page, 1500m freestyle heat 2-Kushagra Rawat Gymnastics: Men: Vault final: Satyajit Mondal; parallel bars final - Sait Tamboli



