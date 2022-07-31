Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 1, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 1, 2022July 31, 2022 22:18 IST
The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field
Jeremy won the second gold for India on day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India’s medal tally went up to five.
The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.
Weightlifting
Ajay Singh- Men's 81 Kg Gold Medal Match (02:00 PM)
Harjinder Kaur- Women's 71 kg Medal Match (11:00 PM)
Judo
Individual Bouts Mat 1 and Mat 2 (02:30 PM Onwards)
Boxing
Amit Panghal v Namri Berri- Flyweight (48kg-51 Kg) (04:45 PM)
Hussamuddin v Salim Hossain- Featherweight (54-57 KG) (06:00 PM)
Ashish Kumar v Travis Tapatuetoa Light Heavyweight (75-80 KG)- 01:00 AM
Hockey
India v England Men's Pool B (08:30 PM)
Badminton
Mixed Team semis (03:30 PM or 10:00 PM)
Table Tennis
India v Nigeria- Men's Team Semifinals- (After 9:00 PM)
Swimming
Sajan Prakash (03:30 pm),
Suyash Jadhav (12:45 am),
Niranjan Mukundan (12.45 am)