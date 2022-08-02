Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffers crash, run over by rival

Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women’s 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on August 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Birmingham August 02, 2022 00:36 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:36 IST

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 1, 2022 .

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike.

Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

