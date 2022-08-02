Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

Indian team during the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Birmingham August 02, 2022 19:21 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:30 IST

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

