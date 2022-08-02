Commonwealth Games 2022 | India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

Indian team during the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 19:21 IST

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final. Advertisement Advertisement It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition. It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena. The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.

