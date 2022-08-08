Commonwealth Games 2022: G. Sathiyan wins bronze in TT Men’s singles

Sathiyan avenged his men’s doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9. A file photo of India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action at the Commonwealth games 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

August 08, 2022 17:54 IST

Sathiyan avenged his men’s doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

G. Sathiyan bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal as he won bronze, beating home-favourite Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd here.

The bronze was Sathiyan’s sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days.

On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men’s doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

President Murmu lauds Lakshya Sen, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning medals at CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated badminton player Lakshya Sen and table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning gold and bronze medal respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham,” the president tweeted.

Sen defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in the competition.

“Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning a bronze medal in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames in a closely fought contest. You maintained calm under pressure and displayed impressive skills & determination to win. My best wishes for greater accomplishments in the future,” Murmu said in another tweet.