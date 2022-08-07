COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 | Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para TT

India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel in action against Ikpeoyi Ifechukwude Christiana of Nigeria during the final of Para Table Tennis event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Birmingham August 07, 2022 03:00 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 16:45 IST

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

Sonalben Manubhai wins bronze

Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5.

The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Para powerlifter Sudhir had also won a gold medal after scripting a Commonwealth Games record in the men's heavyweight.

In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes.

