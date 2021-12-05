Golf | Collin Morikawa leaves the field far behind

Nassau

05 December 2021 22:26 IST

Moves within striking distance of title and World No. 1 ranking

Collin Morikawa carded a brilliant eight-under 64 third round to grab a five-shot lead in the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Course here on Saturday.

Morikawa shot a bogey-free round after having started in grand fashion, chipping in on the par-5 third hole to make eagle.

In a good spot

The 24-year-old American is on the verge of winning his third title of the year, to go with The Open and the DP World Tour Championship.

“I’m just piggybacking off a couple of weeks ago in Dubai (DP championship). I’m dissecting my game and figuring out what I need to do consistently to be a better player, and to be in contention a lot more. Chipping and putting has put me in a good spot. I feel great, and I’ve just got to keep doing that,” Morikawa said.

Brooks Koepka returned a three-under 69 to lie second. Koepka was forced to play catch-up after a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole.

“I had a few costly misses, a couple of good putts that just didn’t go in, and a few left short. It was a little sloppy here and there, which cost me,” Koepka said.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau shot a one-over 73 to fall to ninth place. Daniel Berger recovered from a lost ball and double bogey on the par-5 third to sit joint third alongside Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Woods hits a few

Tournament host, Tiger Woods, meanwhile, came into the spotlight when he hit some balls on the practice range, suggesting he could soon return to action.

The scores (top three): 198: Collin Morikawa (68, 66, 64); 203: Brooks Koepka (67, 67, 69); 204: Daniel Berger (66, 69, 69), Sam Burns (71, 65, 68), Patrick Reed (68, 69, 67), Viktor Hovland (68, 69, 67), Tony Finau (68, 66, 70).

