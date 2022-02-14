Cold Pursuit, King’s Ransom, Lex Luthor and Birkin Blower please
Cold Pursuit, King's Ransom, Lex Luthor and Birkin Blower pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 14) morning.
Inner sand
600m: Arbitrage (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Perfect Perfecto (Ayyar) 40. Easy.
800m: Zacapa (Agarwal) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Easy.
1200m: Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.
1400m: Cold Pursuit (Pradeep) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Speculator (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. The Bawaji (app), Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-41, 600/41. They ended level.
Race track
600m: Freedom (Bhawani), Moon Belle (Jaykumar) 40. They were easy. Explorer (Shelar) 38. Moved freely.
1000m: Special Situation (I. Pardeshi) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Jack Bauer (Mudassar) 1-9, 600/40. Easy. Toussaint (A. Imran Khan), Tasman (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Former started five lengths behind and finished a length in front. Note the former. Bold Advance (Aniket) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed. Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Moved well.
1200m: Birkin Blower (Mudassar) 1-15, 1000/1-1, 800/47, 600/33. In good shape. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Hunar (app), Next Stop The Moon (Raghuveer) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and ended level. Northern Lights (Zeeshan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Moved well. King's Ransom (Kirtish), Distinction (Kaviraj) and Venus (Shelar) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/35. King's Ransom who started four lengths behind easily covered the leeway and finished two lengths ahead of his companions. Lex Luthor (Nazil), Chat (Pradeep) 1-14, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.
1400m: Royal Alamdaar (Agarwal) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well.
Gate practice (inner sand)
1000m: Whatsinaname (Zameer) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Perhaps (Nazil), Periwinkle (A. Prakash) 1-9, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead. It's My Time (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Jumped out well. Brilliant Light (Shelar), Windy City (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Dufy (P. Naidu), Fortune Teller (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former easily finished six lengths ahead.
Mock race noted on February 13
Race track
1200m: Imperial Power (Suraj Narredu), Percivale (Parmar), Dedicated Boy (Neeraj) and Dalasan (Nazil) 1-11.5, 600/35.5. Won by: 6, 2 and 1. Imperial Power, who was racing second till the bend easily cruised ahead and won the race comfortably by six lengths. Note him.
Second Mock race
1200m: Chamonix (app), La Peregrina (app), Honourable Eyes (app) and Touch Of Faith (app) 1-16, 600/34.5. Won by: 5, 3 and 2. Chamonix, who was third till bend, easily came from outside to win the race by five lengths.
