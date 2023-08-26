ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Open 2023: Arjun & Co. win in style

August 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario

Triumphant: The Pro-Am winning team along with the special guests for the day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Greater Noida-based professional Arjun Sharma combined well with amateur golfers J.J. Chakola, Chetan Bagaria and V.R. Naren Kumar tallied a net score of 54.3 to clinch the top spot in the Pro-Am event of the Coimbatore Open, presented by KGiSL, at the Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Saturday.

Delhi’s Harshjeet Singh Sethie, who won his maiden title the other day, helped his team, comprising amateurs Yash Khemka, Ramesh Krishnan and K.R. Naveen, to the second position.

Chakola finished the day on a happy note after clinching the longest drive award on hole No.18. He landed it at a distance of 361 yards. So did Anish Mathai for the straightest drive on hole No. 2. Mathai landed it one foot from the centre of the fairway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Balakrishnan and R. Vignesh got the closest to the pin contest right on hole No. 4 and hole No. 16 respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US