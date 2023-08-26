HamberMenu
Coimbatore Open 2023: Arjun & Co. win in style

August 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Triumphant: The Pro-Am winning team along with the special guests for the day.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Greater Noida-based professional Arjun Sharma combined well with amateur golfers J.J. Chakola, Chetan Bagaria and V.R. Naren Kumar tallied a net score of 54.3 to clinch the top spot in the Pro-Am event of the Coimbatore Open, presented by KGiSL, at the Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Saturday.

Delhi’s Harshjeet Singh Sethie, who won his maiden title the other day, helped his team, comprising amateurs Yash Khemka, Ramesh Krishnan and K.R. Naveen, to the second position.

Chakola finished the day on a happy note after clinching the longest drive award on hole No.18. He landed it at a distance of 361 yards. So did Anish Mathai for the straightest drive on hole No. 2. Mathai landed it one foot from the centre of the fairway.

R. Balakrishnan and R. Vignesh got the closest to the pin contest right on hole No. 4 and hole No. 16 respectively.

