Coaches to join Indian team

NEW DELHI

30 May 2021 04:49 IST

Pistol coaches Pavel Smirnov and Ronak Pandit left for Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday to join the Indian shooting preparing for the Olympics in that country.

Smirnov could not accompany the team earlier owing to a delay in getting a visa, while Pandit and other coaches Samaresh Jung and Jaspal Rana were also unable to leave for various reasons. “Jaspal and I are waiting for the visa and will join the team next week,” said Jung.

The Indian team has been competing in the MQS section of the ongoing European championship at Osijek, to get more competitive exposure. There will be a World Cup at the same venue in June.

Advertising

Advertising