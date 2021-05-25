Classy Shiva Thapa assured of a medal

DUBAI

Mohd. Hussamuddin loses in the quarterfinals to Mirzahalilov

Shiva Thapa ensured India’s first medal in the Asian boxing championships as he defeated Nader Odah of Kuwait in a 64kg quarterfinals bout to enter the last four stage here on Tuesday.

Thapa recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win over Odah to earn his fifth successive medal at the event, and the first in the 64kg class.

The seasoned Indian mixed his jabs with lusty right blows to inflict a standing count on Odah in the first round.

Thapa continued his dominance to walk away with a fine victory.

Meets Usmonov

Thapa, who beat Kyrgyz boxer Dimitrii Puchin 5-0 in a first round bout on Monday night, will take on top seed and defending champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semifinals.

In 56kg, Mohammad Hussamuddin’s journey ended in the quarterfinals as the Indian lost to top seed and reigning World champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov 4-1.

Combination punches

Hussamuddin moved around the ring to evade the attacks of the Uzbek, who delivered a combination of straight punches and hooks to get the better of the Indian.

Sangwan exits

In an 81kg opening round bout on Monday, Sumit Sangwan suffered a 5-0 defeat against Iranian boxer Meysam Gheshlaghi.

Olympic-bound boxers Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will begin their campaign on Wednesday.