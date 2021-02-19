Churchill downs CCFC

Luka Majcen produced a goal in the last minute of the added time to help Churchill Brothers down Chennai City FC (CCFC) 2-1 in the I-League on Thursday. The Slovenian forward scored both the goals for Churchill while Serbian Elvedin Skrijelj netted CCFC’s only goal.
Majcen put Churchill ahead in the 49th minute.
CCFC regrouped well to find the equaliser in the 64th minute when Elvedin Skrijelj converted a penalty, which was awarded after Churchill defender Hamza Kheir handled a shot from Ranjeet Pandre.
CCFC had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute when Demir Avdic made it into the Churchill box, latching on to a pass from Vladimir Molerovic. The Serbian forward messed up in the end sending his attempt over an open goal.
Majcen pulled off the win for Churchill in added time as he nodded home a nice cross from Clayvin Zuniga.
The results:
Aizawl FC 3 (Malsawmtluanga 16, Lalremsanga 64, Lalliansanga 67) bt Mohammedan SC 0.
Real Kashmir FC 1 (Dipanda Dicka 72) drew with RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Joseba Beitia 67-pen).
Chennai City FC 1 (Elvedin Skrijelj 64-pen) lost to Churchill Brothers 2 (Luka Majcen 49, 90+4).
