Christine Wolf claims three-shot victory

Perseverance was the key for Austria’s Christine Wolf as she carded three-under 69 and totalled 277 for a three-shot victory in the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club course here on Sunday.

Wolf’s first title after six years on the Ladies European Tour was worth €68,392.

To become a champion one needs to bury the past blunders and improve upon the errors. Wolf did exactly that. She stuck to her game plan and focused on attaining the par scores, especially on the dreaded 18th hole which caused her a quadruple bogey on day three and a double bogey last year at this very stage.

“I am very relieved. After whatever happened last year on the 18th hole, I was looking forward to come back here. I did not know what was going to happen. After the turn, I hit close but didn’t make any putts for birdies. I am happy with a par on the final hole despite hitting a bunker on it,” the first time titlist told The Hindu.

Tied third overnight, Norway’s Mariaane Skarpnord returned a 70 to finish runner-up. England’s Meghan MacLaren and Australia’s Whitney Hillier carded par rounds to be tied third.

Anika, Tvesa fifth and sixth

Among the Indians, amateur Anika Varma finished fifth at 285. Sixth was Tvesa Malik (72), the highest ranked home-grown professional at 287.

Interestingly, this edition saw 10 Indians, including four amateurs, making the cut.

The 15-year-old Anika said: “As soon as I hit my first tee shot I felt fine. I had a good group (with Sweden’s Emma Nilsson and Manon De Roey of Belgium) today and I enjoyed playing with them. That helped me play well too.”

Tvesa, richer by €14,438, was pleased with the way she handled the pressure. “I’ve learnt a lot this year and my game has progressed. I’m happy with the way I have been playing but there’s still a long way to go.”

The final scores:

277 Christine Wolf (Aut) (73, 68, 67, 69); 280 Marianne Skarpnord (Nor) (68, 71, 71, 70); 281 Meghan MacLaren (Eng) (67, 73, 69, 72); Whitney Hillier (Aus) (67, 71, 72, 72); 285 Anika Varma (Ind) (76, 72, 67, 70); 287 Tvesa Malik (Ind) (72, 72, 71, 72).