ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Ford, who made the first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74

January 19, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Affectionately called "Doc" by teammates, Ford averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 794 career games

Reuters

Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford watches the Celtics play against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle, Feb. 25, 1994. Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach, and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

After seven seasons and two NBA championships as an assistant coach with Boston, Ford held the reins from 1990-95 and guided the Celtics to four playoff berths in five seasons.

As a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Ford played 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons (1972-78) and Celtics (1978-82). He made the first 3-point field goal in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979 and won an NBA title with Boston in 1981.

The Celtics and the Ford family announced his passing on Wednesday.

"The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Affectionately known as "Doc" by teammates, Ford averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 794 career games.

He compiled a coaching record of 323-376 for the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks (1996-98), Los Angeles Clippers (1998-2000) and Philadelphia 76ers (2003-04).

Born in Atlantic City, N.J., Ford was a prep star at Holy Spirit in Absecon, N.J., before playing his college basketball at Villanova from 1969-72. His Wildcats lost to UCLA in the 1971 national championship game.

The Pistons drafted him in the second round (17th overall) in 1972.

The NBA instituted the 3-point line for the 1979-80 season. Ford knocked down his historic 3-pointer (on his only attempt) in Boston's season-opening 114-107 win against the visiting Houston Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

basketball

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US