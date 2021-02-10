Chinki on top; Manu fifth

NEW DELHI

10 February 2021 22:23 IST

Rahi Sarnobat misses final with a below par score of 570

Chinki Yadav continued her strong hold over the 25m sports pistol as she topped the competition in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

After a bright start with a perfect five, Chinki, who had qualified with 584, was consistent right through the final to log 37 points and beat Tejaswani by four points.

Qualification topper Manu Bhaker (587) took the fifth place while Rahi Sarnobat missed the final with a below par score of 570.

In men’s air pistol and air rifle, Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar reached the top in the final.

Saurabh qualified with 582, six points short of topper Omprakash Mitharval who was placed seventh subsequently, but pulled through in the final with a 0.3-point margin over Sarabjot Singh.

Divyansh was third best in qualification with 629.7 and prevailed over Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar by 0.5 point in the final, thanks to a perfect 10.9 last shot.

In women’s rifle 3-position, Tejaswini Sawant beat Lajja Gauswami by 1.7 point in the final after topping qualification with 1169.

Anjum Moudgil shot 1165 in qualification and opted to skip the final, along with Shriyanka Sadangi (1166).

The results:

Men: 10m air pistol: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 243.1 (582); 2. Sarabjot Singh 242.8 (581); 3. Ravinder Singh 222.1 (586).

10m air rifle: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 253.1 (629.7); 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 252.6 (628.7); 3. Yash Vardhan 231.6 (629.8).

Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Chinki Yadav 37 (584); 2. Tejaswani 33 (580); 3. Abhidnya Patil 29 (579).

50m rifle 3-position: 1. Tejaswini Sawant 456.7 (1169); 2. Lajja Gauswami 455.0 (1160); 3. Shreya Saksena 443.6 (1159).