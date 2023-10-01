Chikkarangappa finishes second; Bhullar tied 5th

October 01, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Chinese Taipei

Two bogeys in the home stretch proved expensive as S. Chikkarangappa missed out on a title yet again at the Mercuries Masters golf here on Sunday.

Chikka, the co-leader after three rounds slipped with a 2-over 74 and finished runner-up yet again and stays in search of his maiden trophy on the Asian Tour.

Chikkarangappa totalled 2-under 286 and was two behind South African Jaco Ahlers (69) who aggregated 4-under 284.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangajeet Bhullar shot 1-under 71 but had three bogeys in the last 10 holes and finished tied 5th at an even par 288.

Veer Ahlawat (75) and Jeev Milkha Singh (74) were tied 11th and tied 16th while Ajeetesh Sandhu (74) was tied 22nd.

Karandeep Kochhar (77) ended at tied 43rd as did Honey Baisoya (78).

Chikkarangappa started the final with a bogey and then he erased the bogey with a birdie on the ninth.

On the back nine the birdies just did not drop and he gave away two bogeys on 13th and 17th.

Bhullar had three birdies in his first seven holes as he mounted a serious challenge for his 11th record extending Asian Tour title.

But he gave away three bogeys in return for just one birdie on the 18th and finished with 71 and tied fifth.

Ahlers dropped a shot on either side of the course but his two birdies on the front nine and three in four holes between the 12th and the 15th carried the day for him.

Travis Smyth (69) and David Drysdale (71) were tied for third.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT