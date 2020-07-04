Chessable Masters | Carlsen in dazzling form

Magnus Carlsen dismantled Anish Giri’s defence to take a 1-0 lead in the second set of the $150,000 Chessable Masters.
After winning the first 3.5-2.5 by clinching the second blitz game on Saturday, Carlsen returned to produce a sheer masterpiece. He blitzed his moves and at one stage gained two minutes to the 15 minutes of starting time. On the other hand, Giri fell back on the clock.
Carlsen sacrificed a central pawn and later gave up a rook to weave a foolproof checkmating net. The beauty of Carlsen’s display was the manner in which he pushed a central pawn to the seventh rank, with Giri’s queen, rook and bishop watching helplessly. Giri, with only four seconds left to Carlsen’s 7:42 minutes, shook his head and resigned.
The results:
Final: Set Two: Rapid: Game 1: Magnus Carlsen bt Anish Giri; Set One: Rapid: Game 1: Draw; Two: Carlsen won; Three: Draw; Four: Giri won; Blitz: Game One: Draw; Two: Carlsen won.
