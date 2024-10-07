ADVERTISEMENT

Sarayu downs Arya, moves into joint lead

Published - October 07, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Sports Bureau

KARAIKUDI

Top seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana scored a 41-move win over Arya Mallar of Kerala in the fifth round of the 50th National women’s chess championship at Karaikudi on Monday to move into the joint lead with five others.

Sarayu shares the top spot with defending champion Padmini Rout, K. Priyanka, Mary Ann Gomes, P.V. Nandhidhaa and Isha Sharma with 4.5 points.

Padmini and Priyanka drew their game in 35 moves while Mary defeated Swathi Ghate in 39 moves.

Important fifth round results: Padmini Rout (PSPB, 4.5) drew K. Priyanka (TN, 4.5); Velpula Sarayu (TS, 4.5) bt Arya Mallar (Ker, 3.5); P.V. Nandhidhaa (TN, 4.5) bt Kalyani Siri (Ker, 3.5); Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 4.5) bt Swati Ghate (LIC, 3.5); Isha Sharma (Kar, 4.5) bt Mrittika Mallick (WB, 3.5).

Mrudul Dehankar (Mah, 4) drew with Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 4); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 4) bt H.G. Priyanga (TN, 3); G. Kheerti (TS, 4) bt Srija Seshadri (TN, 3); V.C. Nivedita (TN, 4) bt Vrushali Deodhar (Mah, 3); V. Varshini (TN, 4) bt S. Harini (TN, 3); Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 4) bt Saranya Devi (TS, 3); J. Saranya (TN, 4) bt Anishka Vikram (Del, 3); S. Jeevika (Pud, 4) bt Keerti Shree Reddy (TN, 3).

