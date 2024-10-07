GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarayu downs Arya, moves into joint lead

Published - October 07, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Sports Bureau

KARAIKUDI

Top seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana scored a 41-move win over Arya Mallar of Kerala in the fifth round of the 50th National women’s chess championship at Karaikudi on Monday to move into the joint lead with five others.

Sarayu shares the top spot with defending champion Padmini Rout, K. Priyanka, Mary Ann Gomes, P.V. Nandhidhaa and Isha Sharma with 4.5 points.

Padmini and Priyanka drew their game in 35 moves while Mary defeated Swathi Ghate in 39 moves.

Important fifth round results: Padmini Rout (PSPB, 4.5) drew K. Priyanka (TN, 4.5); Velpula Sarayu (TS, 4.5) bt Arya Mallar (Ker, 3.5); P.V. Nandhidhaa (TN, 4.5) bt Kalyani Siri (Ker, 3.5); Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 4.5) bt Swati Ghate (LIC, 3.5); Isha Sharma (Kar, 4.5) bt Mrittika Mallick (WB, 3.5).

Mrudul Dehankar (Mah, 4) drew with Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 4); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 4) bt H.G. Priyanga (TN, 3); G. Kheerti (TS, 4) bt Srija Seshadri (TN, 3); V.C. Nivedita (TN, 4) bt Vrushali Deodhar (Mah, 3); V. Varshini (TN, 4) bt S. Harini (TN, 3); Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 4) bt Saranya Devi (TS, 3); J. Saranya (TN, 4) bt Anishka Vikram (Del, 3); S. Jeevika (Pud, 4) bt Keerti Shree Reddy (TN, 3).

Published - October 07, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.