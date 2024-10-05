GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defending champion Padmini and Srija post wins

Published - October 05, 2024 05:56 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Sports Bureau

Defending champion Padmini Rout of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) got the better of Tamil Nadu’s Keerthi Shree Reddy in the third round of the National women’s chess championship here on Saturday.

With three points, Padmini is among the 11 in the lead with WGMs Mary Ann Gomes and Srija Seshadri, K. Priyanka, V. Varshini and Isha Sharma, among others.

Top seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana was held by former National sub-junior champion Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra jn 36 moves. Fourth ranked P.V. Nandhidhaa split the point with Mrittika Mallick of West Bengal.

Important results: Third round: Mrudul Dehankar (Mah, 2.5) drew V. Sarayu (TS, 2); Keerti Shree Reddy (TN, 2) lost to Padmini Rout (PSPB, 3; P.V .Nandhidhaa (TN, 2.5) drew Mrittika Mallick (WB, 2); Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 3) bt Arshiya Das (Tri, 2); Swati Ghate (LIC, 3) bt N. Priyanka (AP, 2).

Srija Seshadri (TN, 3) bt Kiran Manisha Mohanty (LIC, 2); Isha Sharma (Kar, 3) bt G. Lasya (AP, 2); H.G. Pragnya (TN, 2) lost to Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 3); V. Varshini (TN, 3) bt Ganta Kheerthi (TS, 2); Yashvi Jain (TS, 3) bt Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 2); Kalyani Siri (Ker) bt V.C. Nivedita (TN, 2); Ananya Raman (TN, 2) lost to K. Priyanka (TN, 3).

