Arjun Erigaisi is World No. 3

Published - October 01, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Arjun Erigaisi is the new World No. 3 in chess. In FIDE’s rating list announced on Tuesday, he moved one place up from the last list.

He has 2797 Elo points, just three short of the magical 2800 mark. Fellow Indian D. Gukesh is ranked No. 5 in the world now, with an Elo rating of 2794.

Viswanathan Anand is 11th and R. Praggnanandhaa at No. 12. Magnus Carlsen of Norway remains the World No. 1, followed by American Hikaru Nakamura.

Among women, Koneru Humpy continues to be the highest ranked Indian, at No. 6, but the new India No. 2 is Divya Deshmukh. She is the World No. 11 and has 2501 Elo points; only three other Indian women have touched 2500.

India, the World team champion in both the open and women’s sections, is second in the ranking list of countries, behind USA (open) and China (women).

Gukesh and Divya are also the Word No. 1 among the juniors, but that’s only for the record -- neither seem to have plans to compete with their contemporaries.

