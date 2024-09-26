ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad champions

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Urges the winners to share their stories of hard work, resilience and determination to inspire the next generation

Sports Bureau

Memorable: Chess Olympiad champions with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse.

The Olympiad champions, the stars of Indian chess, were felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Open and women’s champions, who were crowned in Budapest, Hungary, were delighted with the felicitation, a day after meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sports Minister was happy about Indian players asserting the country’s legacy in chess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that India’s strength was not only in manpower but brainpower as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government is committed to create an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation,” he said.

The Sports Minister emphasised that as India marched towards becoming a developed nation, the sporting achievements would play a crucial part in its global identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister asked the gold medallists to share their journey of hard work, resilience and dedication with the youth of the nation to inspire them.

“You are youth icons and youth ambassadors. It is your responsibility to motivate the next generation to adopt the spirit of Nation first,” he said.

Apart from the team gold medals, four Indian players, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal also won the gold medals on their board.

The chess champions reiterated their resolve to continue on their path of excellence to make the nation proud in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

chess

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US