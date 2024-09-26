GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad champions

Urges the winners to share their stories of hard work, resilience and determination to inspire the next generation

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Memorable: Chess Olympiad champions with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse.

Memorable: Chess Olympiad champions with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse.

The Olympiad champions, the stars of Indian chess, were felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse on Thursday.

The Open and women’s champions, who were crowned in Budapest, Hungary, were delighted with the felicitation, a day after meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sports Minister was happy about Indian players asserting the country’s legacy in chess.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that India’s strength was not only in manpower but brainpower as well.

“The government is committed to create an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation,” he said.

The Sports Minister emphasised that as India marched towards becoming a developed nation, the sporting achievements would play a crucial part in its global identity.

The minister asked the gold medallists to share their journey of hard work, resilience and dedication with the youth of the nation to inspire them.

“You are youth icons and youth ambassadors. It is your responsibility to motivate the next generation to adopt the spirit of Nation first,” he said.

Apart from the team gold medals, four Indian players, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal also won the gold medals on their board.

The chess champions reiterated their resolve to continue on their path of excellence to make the nation proud in future.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.