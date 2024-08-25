GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aronyak beats Arjun, moves to sole second

Published - August 25, 2024 09:06 pm IST - GURUGRAM

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Ajay Karthikeyan, right, held fourth seed Diptayan Ghosh.

Ajay Karthikeyan, right, held fourth seed Diptayan Ghosh.

Signing peace may have been the trend on the top boards on Sunday, but Aronyak Ghosh bucked it. And his win over Arjun Adireddy has made the closing stage of the National chess championship a bit more interesting, as he brought down the lead of fellow-Kolkatan Surya Shekhar Ganguly to just half-a-point.

The top seed, who had to settle for a draw for a second successive day, is on eight points, with only two rounds to go. Aronyak is in the sole second position with 7.5 points.

They are followed on seven points by 13 players, including seeds third to fifth – S.P. Sethuraman, Diptayan Ghosh and Karthik Venkataraman. The ninth-seeded Aronyak, who faced Slav Defence from his younger rival, won in 63 moves with his pawn poised for promotion.

On the first board, Sethuraman opted for an Italian Game against Ganguly. Both the seasoned GMs went on to find accurate moves nearly all the time and reached an equal ending featuring rook, knight and opposite-coloured bishops. They agreed to split the point on the 31st move.

On the second board, the impressive Ajay Karthikeyan held Diptayan after employing Semi-Slav Defence. The game was drawn in 23 moves following the repetition of the same position.

Important results (ninth round):  S.P. Sethuraman (PSPB) 7 drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (PSPB) 8; Diptayan Ghosh (RSPB) 7 drew with Ajay Karthikeyan (TN) 7; M.R. Lalith Babu (AP) 7 drew with Karthik Venkataraman (AP) 7; Aronyak Ghosh (RSPB) 7.5 bt Arjun Adireddy (TS) 6.5; Sriram Jha (LIC) 7 drew with Himal Gusain (RSPB) 7; P. Iniyan (TN) 6 lost to Sammed Shete (Mah) 7; J. Deepan Chakravarthy (RSPB) 6.5 drew with Sankalp Gupta (Mah) 6.5; Mitrabha Guha (RSPB) 7 bt G. Akaash (TN) 6; N.R. Vignesh (RSPB) 6.5 drew with Neelotpal Das (PSPB) 6.5; Deep Sengupta (PSPB) 6 lost to S. Nitin (RSPB) 7; Neelash Saha (RSPB) 7 Viani D’cunha (Kar) 6; Uktal Sahoo (Odi) 7 C.R.G. Krishna (RSPB) 6; P. Shyaam Nikhil (RSPB) 7 bt B. Vignesh (TN) 6; S. Ravi Teja (AP) 6 drew with Swapnil Dhopade (Mah) 6.5; Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) 6 bt Esshan Wadhawan (Del) 6.

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.