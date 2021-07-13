Chess World Cup: Iniyan shocks Bogner

P. Iniyan stunned Switzerland's Sebastian Bogner while B. Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram and R. Praggnanandhaa performed as expected to make a winning start to their World Cup campaigns in the first game in Sochi on Monday.

Nihal Sarin recovered from a testing opening phase and kept improving his position while D. Gukesh was looking to gain an edge in an equal game.

In the women’s section, Bhakti Kulkarni, who received a walkover from Russia’s Anastasya Paramzina, will face 17th-seeded Russian Natalia Pogonina.

Padmini Rout proved superior to Azerbaijan’s Uliviyya Fataliyeva in 36 moves. She needs to stay undefeated on Tuesday to advance.

R. Vaishali moved closer to victory against Canada’s Zhou Qiyu before blowing away her overwhelming position. Her extra knight still gave her the edge against a fighting Zhou.

Indian results (Round 1, Game 1): Men: Chiletso Chipanga (Mwi) lost to B. Adhiban; Aravindh Chithambaram bt Michael Concio Jr. (Phi); Paulo Bersamina (Phi) lost to R. Praggnanandhaa; P. Iniyan bt Sebastian Bogner (Swi).

Women: Padmini Rout bt Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Aze); Bhakti Kulkarni w.o. Anastasya Paramzina (Rus).

Games in progress: Men: Nihal Sarin vs Arthur Ssegwanyi (Uga); Pawel Teclaf (Pol) vs D. Gukesh; Women: R. Vaishali vs Zhou Qiyu (Can).