Chess World Cup: Gukesh is one of the exceptions of his era, says coach Vishnu Prasanna 

August 05, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna is “obviously happy!” as, on Thursday, the seventeen-year-old surpassed Viswanathan Anand to become the highest-ranked Indian (World No. 9) in the live chess ratings.

“He’s entered the top-10, that is very important. Overall, I’m very happy with how he’s growing, because he has really grown over the last year. This year, he’s been very consistent.

“I thought it was quite possible at the beginning of the year. We wanted him to enter the top-10 this year,” says Vishnu Prasanna over phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declares that this has been Gukesh’s best year.

“Probably, this is his best year. Regardless of what he’s done before, it’s hard to maintain (the level he’s got to), to go to that level and not get a beating. So, he’s achieved that. Definitely, this is his best year so far.”

Gukesh is the youngest-ever player to breach the 2750 Elo-mark, another staggering feat for a person of his age.

“Traditionally, it (breaching the 2700-mark) is supposed to be hard. But he’s put in a lot of effort and clearly he’s been able to do it. He’s managed to do it quite convincingly.

“Even the jump from 2700 to 2750, it’s not at all easy. I mean you can see the other people and there are so many GMs who never make it to this level. So, yes, he’s been very impressive.” says Vishnu Prasanna.

When referred to his ward’s astounding accomplishments at such a young age, He adds: “He’s definitely an exception, and a potential candidate for the World Championship in a way. Because I mean, most World champions are at this level at this age.

“(Alireza) Firouzja and Magnus (Carlsen), they were all at a similar level at this age. So, in that case, I think Gukesh is one of the exceptions of his era!”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.