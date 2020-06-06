Other Sports

Chess | Viswanathan Anand returns home

Anand.

Anand.  

Happy and relieved he is back with us, says wife Aruna

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand returned to the city on Saturday evening after spending a week in quarantine at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Anand, who was in Germany for more than 100 days, can relax now that he is back home, but can’t venture out of his room — the health authorities’ guidelines prescribe another seven days of home quarantine.

Home quarantine

“Yes. Anand is fine. We are happy and relieved that he is here,” Aruna Anand, the chess genius’ wife, told The Hindu.

“Now this is the last part of the quarantine — at home, we need to follow all the instructions by the health authorities. We are doing it in the strictest possible manner for everybody’s safety.”

Aruna said Anand had locked himself in his room.

“In fact, when the car came, we stood at the gate of the building and he waved at us. We watched him go inside his room and shut himself.

“We have aged people (Anand’s father and my mother at home) and my nine-year-old son Akhil. It is important that he stays separate so that nobody’s health is compromised,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:46:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/chess-viswanathan-anand-returns-home/article31768728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY