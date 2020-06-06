Chess | Viswanathan Anand returns home

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand returned to the city on Saturday evening after spending a week in quarantine at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Anand, who was in Germany for more than 100 days, can relax now that he is back home, but can’t venture out of his room — the health authorities’ guidelines prescribe another seven days of home quarantine.

Home quarantine

“Yes. Anand is fine. We are happy and relieved that he is here,” Aruna Anand, the chess genius’ wife, told The Hindu.

“Now this is the last part of the quarantine — at home, we need to follow all the instructions by the health authorities. We are doing it in the strictest possible manner for everybody’s safety.”

Aruna said Anand had locked himself in his room.

“In fact, when the car came, we stood at the gate of the building and he waved at us. We watched him go inside his room and shut himself.

“We have aged people (Anand’s father and my mother at home) and my nine-year-old son Akhil. It is important that he stays separate so that nobody’s health is compromised,” she said.