Chess | Vidit, Humpy to lead at Hangzhou Asian Games

30 January 2022 03:22 IST

AICF picks 10 men and 10 women as probables

With chess back in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, in China, India has begun its preparations by short-listing 20 probables — 10 men and 10 women — with an eye on winning maximum out of the 12 medals across four events.

As per the players’ international ratings, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has prepared the probables’ list headed by Vidit Gujrathi (men) and K. Humpy (women).

Viswanathan Anand, the mentor of the squad, will hold an online training session for the team members from February 3 to 10.

The individual events for men and women under rapid time control will be from September 11 to 14. The team event, across four boards separately for men and women, under standard time control will be from September 16 to 24.

The probables:

Men: Vidit Gujarathi, P Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, S. L. Narayanan, K. Sasikiran, B Adhiban, M. Karthikeyan, Arjun Erigaisi, Abhijeet Gupta and Surya Shekhar Ganguly.

Women: K Humpy, D Harika, R. Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, Vantika Agrawal, Mary Ann Gomes, Soumya Swaminathan, Eesha Karavade and Divya Deshmukh.