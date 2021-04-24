Other SportsCHENNAI 24 April 2021 03:05 IST
Chess | Savitha Shri becomes Woman International Master
Updated: 23 April 2021 21:59 IST
B. Savitha Shri has completed her third and final norm in the Belgrade Spring Festival chess tournament in Serbia to become an Woman International Master.
The 14-year-old achieved the first WIM norm in 2019 at the Grenke Open (Germany) and the second in the Mix-200 event last week in Serbia.
GM R.B. Ramesh, who has been training Savitha for nearly four years, said she is a natural. “Savitha is in need of financial support,”he added.
