Chess | Reyan triumphs

NEW DELHI

04 July 2021 23:03 IST

Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National U-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points. The event, suspended after seven rounds due to server issues, resumed on Sunday and the last four rounds were completed.

