Chess | R. Praggnanandhaa’s yet another feat

R. Praggnanandhaa became the youngest Indian ever and the second youngest in the world to cross the Elo live rating of 2600 when he won his seventh-round game at the London Chess Classic FIDE Open tournament against GM Jules Moussard of France on Thursday.

John M. Burke of USA (born on July 1, 2001) is the youngest to scale the 2600-mark in September 2015, thereby breaking the record set by China’s Wei Yi (June 2 1999) who achieved it in 14 years, five months and 23 days. Praggnanandhaa has achieved the feat of crossing 2600 [currently 2602] at the age of 14 years, 3 months and 24 days. After seven rounds, Pragg is leading the pack with 6.5 points followed by Aravindh Chithambaram (6).

“I was stuck in 2586 [Elo rating] for two years. I am happy I did it here. I didn’t think too much about it,” Praggnanandhaa told The Hindu.