Chess | Praggnanandhaa wins London Classic

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa won the FIDE Open category of the London Chess Classic, which concluded here on Friday, with a tally of 7.5 points out of nine rounds.

The 14-year-old finished joint first with Anton Smirnov of Australia, who also scored 7.5 points. In the ninth and final round that stretched to the next day, Prag drew with compatriot Sahaj Grover.

Earlier, in the eighth round, Prag drew with his countrymate Arvindh Chithambaram (7 points), who ended up in third place.

“This is a great win for Prag. It has given him nice visibility for all the European organisers,” Praggnanandhaa’s coach R.B. Ramesh told The Hindu here on Saturday.

“The wins over Mossard, the second seed and Arvinth anna, who was the top seed, were important,” said Praggnanandhaa, the 14-year-old GM.

