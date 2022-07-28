Chess Olympiad will create a positive mood: Dvorkovich

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, seen with AICF president Sanjay Kapoor, says the election to the body will be the most competitive one in sport’s history. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R.

July 28, 2022

FIDE president says nomination of Anand has enhanced the image of the body

Arkady Dvorkovich is perceived to be the front-runner for getting re-elected as the president at the FIDE General assembly and elections scheduled here on August 7.

The nomination of five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand as deputy president in Dvorkovich’s team has enhanced the image of FIDE. The 50-year-old Russian, who said the elections will be the most competitive one in the sport’s history, didn’t hide his admiration for the chess legend.

“The Olympiad is a huge festival and not just a sports competition. It will create a positive mood, a positive atmosphere for the FIDE Congress and all the delegates. The election will be the most competitive one in sport’s history.

“We are proud to have Anand as the deputy president. He is a great personality, a long-time friend. He is extremely popular all around the world. Anand’s contribution has been acknowledged and recognised by one and all,” said Dvorkovich at a press conference here on Thursday.

Dvorkovich said he was happy to see the biggest number of ladies teams (162) in the Olympiad beginning on Friday.

Praise for Harika

The All India Chess Federation’s president Sanjay Kapoor lauded the commitment of D. Harika, who is competing despite being pregnant. “D. Harika is going to deliver a baby in two weeks time and the level of commitment she has shown is just amazing,” he said.

Judit Polgar, former World women’s No.1, said she could feel the excitement surrounding the Olympiad. “I am very happy to be in India in this Olympic village. I can feel it every second and every minute. I see how it has unfolded for the first round.

Polgar amazed at the interest

“This is my 12th Olympiad [as a player, captain and commentator]. I started when I was 12 years old, winning the gold medal for Hungary on the first two occasions. I played eight times in the Open section and I was the captain and this time as a commentator. It’s amazing to see the interest and passion of the people here and in the organising team, which definitely makes this event very special,” she said.

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan gave credit to both the State and Union Governments for their contribution to the Olympiad. “Both the Governments are complementing each other,” he said.