Chess Olympiad: Indian teams make it four out of four

Published - September 15, 2024 01:46 am IST

The men, seeded second, beat Serbia, the 16th seed. The top-seeded women defeated the 13th seed France.

Sports Bureau

Arjun Erigaisi scored his fourth win in a row for India at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest

India’s men and women continue to impress at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. They posted identical 3.5-0.5 wins in the fourth round on Saturday.

Harika bounces back

The women’s team should be pleased that its main player D. Harika has bounced back to form after her defeat to Alexandra Kosteniuk in the match against Switzerland in the previous round.

She beat Deimante Daulyte-Cornette.

On the second board, R. Vaishali was held to a draw by Sophie Milliet, but on the third, Divya Deshmukh posted her fourth win in as many games, her latest victim being Mitra Hejazipour.

Before that, Taina Sachdev defeated Natacha Benmesbah.

Arjun on a roll

In the Open section, Arjun Erigaisi also made it four out of four, with his victory against Aleksandar Indjic.

There were also wins for D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi, against Alexandr Predke and Ivic Velimir, respectively.

R. Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw, by Alexey Sarana.

Seven rounds remain.

