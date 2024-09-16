Chess Olympiad: Indian men and women keep winning

The women struggled a bit but prevailed, while the men cruised along yet again, as India posted victories in the fifth round of the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.

The men defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 and the women overcame Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5. The defeat on the top board to D. Harika, against Bibisara Assaubayeva, was a setback for the top-seeded Indians, but the others turned things around.

On the second board, R. Vaishali scored a crucial win against Meruert Kamalidenova. The third board saw Divya Deshmukh being held by Xeniya Balabayeva. After winning her last four games in a row, it was the first draw for the reigning World junior girls’ champion. On the fourth board, Vantika Agrawal defeated Alua Nurman.

The second-seeded Indian men maintained their unbeaten record — no player has lost a game yet — and the day saw Arjun Erigaisi, their highest-ranked player, register his fifth win in a row. The World No. 4 beat Rauf Mamedov on the third board.

On the top board, D. Gukesh defeated Aydin Suleymanli, but on the second, R. Praggnanandhaa shared the honours with Nijat Abasov. On the fourth board too, there was a draw between Vidit Gujrathi and a higher-rated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

