Other Sports

Chess Olympiad: Dhoni to attend closing ceremony

Special Correspondent Chennai August 09, 2022 00:01 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 00:01 IST

Former India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni will attend the closing ceremony at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will preside over the function in the presence of Siva V. Meyyanathan, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The other guests for the closing ceremony are GM Viswanathan Anand, FIDE deputy president, and Arkady Dvorkovih, FIDE president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president of Asian Chess Federation, along with All India Chess Federation (AICF) president and secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan, and Sanjay Kapoor will also be part of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
chess
Read more...