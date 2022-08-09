Chess Olympiad: Dhoni to attend closing ceremony

Former India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni will attend the closing ceremony at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will preside over the function in the presence of Siva V. Meyyanathan, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

The other guests for the closing ceremony are GM Viswanathan Anand, FIDE deputy president, and Arkady Dvorkovih, FIDE president.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president of Asian Chess Federation, along with All India Chess Federation (AICF) president and secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan, and Sanjay Kapoor will also be part of the event.