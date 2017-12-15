Chess: India Green needs to bounce back

For India’s dream team, its campaign thus far at the World Youth Chess Olympiad has bordered on a nightmare.

India Green, which contains two of the most promising talents in world chess at the moment in Nihal Sarin and R. Praggnanandhaa besides Grandmaster Aryan Chopra, is tied for the fourth to seventh places, going into Saturday’s sixth round after a day’s rest. With just four rounds remaining, it needs to bounce back straight away if it wants to be in contention for medals.

While the star-studded team of the host has disappointed, India Red has done rather well to be in the joint second position along with the formidable Iran, on eight points. Russia is in the sole lead position with 10 points.

It is the indifferent form of Aryan and Praggnanandhaa that has proved particularly costly for the top-seeded India Green, which is on seven points after losing to the Russians and drawing with the Iranians in the last two rounds. While Aryan has lost three of his five games so far, his younger teammate has lost two.

The team must be hoping to regain form when it returns after the rest day.

The standings (after five rounds): 1. Russia 10 points; 2-3. Iran and India Red 8; 4-7. Uzbekistan, India Green, Mongolia and Turkey 7; 8-13. Kazhakstan, Belarus, Canada, Armenia, Argentina and Israel 6; 14-17. India Blue, Malaysia, South Africa B and South Africa A.