Chess | ‘I will ask for at least triple’

The Online Nations Cup promoter Chess.com’s tweet that Magnus Carlsen was invited but the Norwegian was not “willing to play under the same financial conditions as the other participants” has not been taken kindly by the World champion.

Carlsen re-tweeted the statement with the quote, “Thanks for putting up a very entertaining event, and letting me now that I will be invited to events in the future! Now that you have outed me as greedy, I will ask for at least triple what I would have asked this time, though.”

Earlier, Chess.com said in a statement that it would have loved to have Carlsen participate in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, though an offer to play was extended by each of FIDE director general Emil Sutovsky and president Arkady Dvorkovich, our understanding is that Magnus was not willing to play under the same financial conditions as the other participants. We have the utmost respect for Magnus’ talent, and he will continue to receive invites to Chess.com’s events on a regular basis, just as he has for many years,” said the website’s statement.