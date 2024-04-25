CHESS | I think I’m ready for the challenge, says Gukesh on his upcoming clash with Ding

April 25, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The reigning World champion Ding Liren of China has not been in great form, as his recent results suggest. The 31-year-old withdrew from several tournaments since becoming the champion in April 2023. Even this year, Ding hasn’t done anything of note: finishing ninth in the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee and emerging fifth in the Grenke Chess Classic in Karlsruhe (Germany). Nevertheless, Liren has vowed to make a comeback.

D. Gukesh, the 17-year-old newly-crowned FIDE Candidates winner, who will take on Ding in the World championship match scheduled in November-December this year, said the Chinese is a strong player, but insisted that he was ready for the battle.

“We have played a few rapid games and some classical. Obviously, he’s a very strong player, quite universal. He’s been at the top for a long time. It will surely be exciting to play. But I think I’m ready for the challenge,” Gukesh told The Hindu soon after his arrival here from Toronto.

He was felicitated by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, his alma mater Velammal, and chess officials.

Gukesh said he has no special preference for the venue of the World championship. “I’m fine with playing anywhere. Obviously, it’ll be nice to play at home (Chennai). Wherever I play, the goal is to be focused and win the match.”

With hardly six months to prepare for the big event, Gukesh knows he has no time to rest on his laurels. The teen prodigy seems to have already planned his next set of moves.

“There are already some tournaments I’ve decided to play. Mainly the Grand Chess Tour, which is a tour of five events. I’ll be in Warsaw, Poland in a couple of weeks,” he said.

According to the individual gold medal winner of the Chennai Olympiad, a win or a defeat doesn’t stay with him for a long time. “Win or defeat stays, they generally say, but it’s never been the case for me. I generally managed to recover, whatever the result.”

Gukesh singled out his unwavering focus as one of the main reasons for winning the Candidates. “I think the focus that I had and the kind of discipline I went throughout the three weeks. I was very strict and made no compromises. I think that was very important,” he said.

Gukesh recalled the immense support of WestBridge Capital, WACA (WestBridge Anand Chess Academy) and his coach Vishnu Prasanna. “I can’t really ask for more. Really grateful for their support,” he said, while praising five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand for being an inspiration . “I can’t thank Vishy sir enough,” he said.