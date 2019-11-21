Chess | Humour-filled session with Hari Krishna and Anish Giri

More often than not, the staid ways of chess players leads to the impression that they are introverts and can be boring. Contrary to this image, many chess players are very social and armed with a fine sense of humour.

Viswanathan Anand has always been known for his way with words. From the current generation, Anish Giri clearly has the reputation of being deadpan, unleashing witty lines.

The World No. 5 gave ample evidence of his humour, along with P. Hari Krishna, when they met chess-playing children from the Alekhine Chess Club on Wednesday. Giri, of Nepalese-origin and representing the Netherlands, set the ball rolling with his very first response. Asked how hard he worked on his chess, the bespectacled player responded: “Very hard!” This triggered off a round of laughter that soon became the norm for the rest of the evening.

The players, prodigies in their time, took jibes at each other, all in good fun, as they shared their knowledge with the children. All through the session, the duo kept their answers, laced with humour, short and simple.

Hari underlined the importance of enjoying the process of training. “If you are enjoying spending time over the board, you are sure to get better,” he said.

On dealing with defeats, Hari said, “as you become stronger, it becomes increasingly difficult to deal with defeats. It is far more difficult than what it is at your level. One has to analyse the mistakes and learn from them.”

Giri, on his part, touched upon the significance of clarity when deciding to take up chess professionally. “If you are serious about being a professional chess player, do know what your parents think and what their expectations are from you.”