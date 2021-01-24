Other Sports

Chess | Harikrishna holds Carlsen

P. Harikrishna drew with top seed Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee on Saturday.

On a day that produced five decisive games and four new leaders, Harikrishna and Carlsen agreed to draw after just 30 moves, when each player had a rook and four pawns each. The result saw them slip to joint-fifth spot at four points.

Seventh-round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4) drew with P. Harikrishna (4); Tari Aryan (Nor, 2.5) lost to Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) bt Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4).

Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 4.5) bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3) lost to Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4); David Anton Guijar (Esp, 2.5) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 2).

