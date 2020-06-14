Other Sports

Chess | Harikrishna finishes second

P. Harikrishna.

P. Harikrishna.  

He finished with 6.5 points.

P. Harikrishna justified his billing and finished second at the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. Azerbaijan's Mamadyerov Shakhriyar emerged champion.

The top seed scored 7.5 points from 10 rounds and was the only unbeaten player in the double round robin tournament. Harikrishna finished with 6.5 points.

The top two seeds had come face to face in the eighth round. That game was drawn but the Indian was able to keep his hopes alive after defeating Salem Saleh in the ninth round. He, however, lost his final-round game to Wotjaszek, while Shakhriyar survived anxious moments before overcoming Saleh.

Final standings: 1. Mamadyerov Shakhriyar (Aze) 7.5; 2. P. Harikrishna (Ind) 6.5; 3. Radoslaw Wotjaszek (Pol) 6; 4. Rustam Kasimdzhanov (Uzb) 5.5; 5. Salem Saleh (UAE) 3; 6. Bassem Amin (Egy) 1.5.

