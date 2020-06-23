Chess | Harikrishna crashes out

P. Harikrishna exited from the $150,000 Chessable Masters with a final-round defeat to Alexander Grischuk on Monday.

In Group ‘B’, joint leaders Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave drew their sixth round on Tuesday and stayed on course to be among the four quarterfinalists.

Harikrishna, who started with the day with a loss against overnight leader Vladislav Artemiev, held Carlsen, Dubov and Nakamura before losing to Grischuk.

The Indian scored three points from 10 round-robin rounds to finish last in the six-player Group A. Russia’s Daniil Dubov, winner of the second leg, — the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge — joined Harikrishna on the sidelines after successive defeats to Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

The final-round victories of Nakamura and Grischuk helped them pip Dubov on tie-break after the trio finished at five points each.

The results: Group A: 10th round: Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5) bt P. Harikrishna (3), Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5), Ninth: Harikrishna drew with Nakamura, Dubov lost to Carlsen, Artemiev drew with Grischuk.

Eighth: Harikrishna drew with Dubov, Artemiev drew with Nakamura, Grischuk drew with Carlsen.

Seventh: Carlsen drew with Harikrishna, Dubov bt Artemiev, Nakamura drew with Grischuk.

Group B: Sixth round: Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3.5), Ding Liren (Chn, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3), Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 2) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3).