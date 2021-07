03 July 2021 22:42 IST

World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China won the Women’s Speed Chess Championship, beating D. Harika 15-13 in the final on Saturday.

Harika put up a brave fight till the end, and had levelled the score at 13-13 in the final segment, after trailing by two points. Hou, however, won the last two games to clinch the title.

