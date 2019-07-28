Chess | Golden day for Pragg, Vaishali

It was a memorable day for siblings R. Praggnanandhaa and R. Vaishali in the Xtracon Open chess championship on Sunday.
Praggnanandhaa, with 8.5 points from 10 rounds, clinched the open title while Vaishali got her first GM-norm and second IM-norm. Vaishali, with 7.5 points, finished 15th.
This is the 13-year-old Praggnanandhaa’s first major crown after becoming a Grandmaster in June last year.
The 18-year-old Vaishali, speaking from Copenhagen, was ecstatic.
“We had some good moments in the tournament earlier. We bagged the World youth title in Greece in 2015 (I won the u-14 category and he won u-10). Last year, in the Gredine Open in Ortisei (Italy), he got his final GM-norm and I received my second WGM norm. This (Xtracon Open) is a big victory for him as it is a strong tournament,” said Vaishali.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor