Chess | Easy draw for Anand

He continued to share the sixth spot at three points after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Viswanathan Anand took an easy draw with black against Dutchman Jordeen van Foreest in 34 moves and continued to share the sixth spot at three points after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Thursday.

Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja stayed in the lead with four points. Magnus Carlsen was involved in a 28-move deadlock with second seed Fabiano Caruana for a sixth successive draw.

In Category B, joint overnight leader Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4 points) slipped to second spot after drawing with Jan Smeets. Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov (4.5) defeated Max Warmerdam to snatch the lead at 4.5 points. Nihal Sarin (3) drew with Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattaorov.

The results (sixth round): Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) drew with Viswanathan Anand (3); Wesley So (USA, 4) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 3); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 2) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 4); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 3.5) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 3); Jeffery Xiong (USA, 3) drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 2.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 3) bt Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 1).

