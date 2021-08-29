Other Sports

Chess | Double for Iniyan

P. Iniyan.  

It was double delight for Grandmaster P. Iniyan as he won the Noisiel International Open 2021 chess tournament in both the Swiss System with classical time control and the Blitz event.

Iniyan scored eight points from nine rounds and won with a half-point lead over GM Yuri Solodovnichenko of Ukraine (7.5).

This was his first over-the-board open event since January 2020.

With this result, Iniyan also got a 13 rating points boost.

In Blitz, Iniyan tallied 7.5 points from nine rounds and won on a better tie-breaker score after finishing tied with two others.


