23 August 2020
Chess | Carlsen tour Season 2 in November
After the stupendous success of the inaugural million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the second season will commence in November.
The Tour witnessed some engaging chess involving some of the best names in the game. It recorded a whopping 70 million views across various online platforms and select TV channels.
For the record, out of the five events, including the $300,000 Chess Tour finale, Carlsen won four.
The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world-class players.
Talking about this signature event, Carlsen said, “It has been a dream come true to see the growth of chess and the fans embracing online chess as a thrilling spectator sport.”
